Apache AH-64 helicopter of the Air Force crashed in Madhya Pradesh, accident during emergency landing in the field

An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft crashed in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. Giving this information, a police officer said that there was no casualty in the incident.

Apache’s emergency landing in the field

It is being told that a precautionary landing of an Apache combat helicopter was made in a field in a village in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh. However, there was no damage during this period. No one died. Another helicopter was immediately called to provide support to the Apache helicopter.

#WATCH , An Apache AH-64 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a precautionary landing near Bhind, Madhya Pradesh during routine operational training. All crew and the aircraft are safe. The rectification party has reached the site. Visuals of the Apache. pic.twitter.com/uifotO0zPm

Apache crashed during emergency landing

Chambal Zone’s Inspector General of Police S Saxena said, I have received information that the plane crashed during emergency landing. Although there has been no casualty. Bhind’s Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri refused to speak on the incident and said that the Air Force spokesperson would give information about it.