Apartment wall collapses in Patna basement excavation, 28 families leave their homes and spend the night on the road

The boundary wall of the Vasudev Vihar apartment in Nageshwar Colony collapsed on Monday night in the capital Patna. Actually, all this happened due to the excavation being done to make the basement on the adjacent land. Local people say that the passage of the apartment also caved in and the road was also damaged. Due to this sudden incident, there was a stir among the people living in the apartment and everyone came out.

Due to the possibility of apartment collapse, there was an atmosphere of panic among the 28 flat holders and their relatives living in the apartment. When the people started a ruckus, along with the district administration, the police of the local Kotwali and Buddha police station also reached and pacified the matter by persuading them. Along with this, wherever the wall was broken and there was a problem, the work of repairing it had started. Due to the damage to the road, the drain water had also started filling.

Retired IAS officer Ishwar Chandra Sinha, who lives in the apartment, told that the director of DPS had bought the house and after demolishing it, construction of a new building is being done. To make the basement, soil has been excavated up to 20-25 feet below the apartment. Along with this, more digging is being done inside. Due to this the wall of the apartment collapsed and the passage got sunk.

Now we are worried that nothing untoward should happen to the apartment. Everyone has come out of their respective flats. The road has also been damaged and the drain water has also come out. This can cause more damage. He said that at present there is no further damage. Repair work has been started. He told that not even an inch of land has been spared, due to which this incident took place.