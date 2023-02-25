Apartments in new buildings in Russia turned out to be radioactive – News

February 25, 2023, 15:37 – BLiTZ – News Based on the results of monitoring houses in Russia, it was found that apartments in new buildings are radioactive. It is reported by Izvestia.

According to research by scientists, the concentration of radioactive radon gas in newly built houses turned out to be almost 1.2-2.4 times higher than in old houses. In new premises, due to low air exchange with the street, the concentration of radon in the air increases.

Ilya Yarmoshenko, director of the Institute of Industrial Ecology, Ural Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, explained that low air exchange in new buildings is due to a number of engineering solutions: installing windows with two air chambers, glazing balconies, and using airtight materials for wall cladding. This reduces heat loss, but increases the concentration of radon in the air.

At the same time, Yarmoshenko noted that the risk of cancer among residents of new buildings remains low.

“Based on the data we obtained, we can state that radon activity is at a very low level in residential buildings, so the risk of developing lung cancer in those living in such buildings remains quite low,” the expert said.

The property of the fourth wife of the frontman of the Russian rock band Leningrad, Sergei Shnurov, Olga Abramova, is estimated at about 1 billion rubles. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.