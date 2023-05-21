Apex organization of Nath Panth All India Avdhoot Disguise Twelve Panth Yogi Mahasabha meeting, CM Yogi took decision

Gorakhpur. In the meeting of the National Executive Committee of All India Yearly Avdhoot Bhesh Barah Panth Yogi Mahasabha, the apex body of Saints and Mahants of Nath Panth, in the presence of prominent Nath Panthi yogis from all over the country various topics including the future plans of the Mahasabha were discussed. Current social and national conditions of the country This meeting is being considered very important in determining the role of Nathpanth. It is notable that this Mahasabha is also the largest organization of Nathpanthi religious leaders in the country. In the meeting held on Sunday, National Vice President of Akhil Bharatvarshiya Avdhoot Bhesh Barah Panth Yogi Mahasabha, Mahant MP Yogi Balaknath of Mastnath Peeth, General Secretary Mahant Chetainath, Mahant Bapu Shernath of Junagadh, Mahant Narharinath of Fatehpur Shekhawati, Mahant Raja Nirmalnath of Kedli Math Mangalore, Mahant of Ambala. Mahant Parasnath, Mahant Ganganath of Jalore, Mahant Samudranath of 18 maths, Mahant, Peethadhipati and their representatives of all sects were present.

Yogi Adityanath was elected president on 25 September 2014.

To give a nationwide face to the campaign of social and national unity, harmony, the Akhil Bharatvarshiya Avdhoot Bhesh Barah Panth Yogi Mahasabha was established in the year 1939 by Yugpurush Brahmalin Mahant Digvijaynath Maharaj ji. He remained its national president for life. Since 1969, Rashtrasant Brahmalin Mahant Avedyanath Ji Maharaj was elected the national president of this central organization. He also remained the head of this Mahasabha for a long time. Elected president of the organization unopposed. Heads of various sects or their representatives run temples, monasteries or places of worship under the guidance of Yogi Adityanath.

Nath Panth is divided into 12 sub-sects

The Nath Panth promoted by Guru Gorakhnath is mainly divided into 12 sub-sects. All these sub-sects have similarity in both the method of cultivation and philosophical opinion. The names of these sub sects are Satnathi, Ramnathi, Dharmanathi, Lakshmannathi, Daryanathi, Ganganathi, Bairagipanthi, Rawalpanthi or Nagnathi, Jalandharnathi, I Panthi or Openthi, Kapalti or Kapil Panthi and Dhajja Nathi or Mahavir Panthi. These different sub sects are prevalent in different parts of the country. Keeping its main center in, it is affiliated to the countrywide organization. All India Avdhoot Bhesh Barah Panth Yogi Mahasabha works like a central organization. Its head office is in Haridwar.

Report: Kumar Pradeep