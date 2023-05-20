Appearing in the CUET exam became a challenge for the students of Santhal Pargana, know what is the reason

Sido Kanhu Murmu Vishwavidyalaya Dumka’s subordinate colleges will have to pass through the CUT (Common University Entrance Test) from the new academic session 23 for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses. To appear in this examination to be conducted by NTA (National Testing Agency) from May 21 to June 2 and June 5 and 6, students of various districts of Santhal Pargana Division will have to go to the designated center Bhubaneswar (Odisha). According to an estimate, more than 10,000 students will appear in the CUT exam for admission to various courses. Now the big challenge before the students here will be to stay there including transportation.

Even if the boys leave somehow, the girl students will have to go with their parents or guardians only. Above all, they have to stay for at least three to five days for the test exam. The Common University Entrance Test started for admission in various colleges of the university is going to become a big headache for the youth. The funds being adopted by the National Testing Agency for admission in colleges are not being liked by the students.

Student Rajesh Kumar told that he is a resident of Deoghar and has filled the CUTE form for enrollment in graduation. But, the center has been given to Bhubaneswar. He said that he has also been given the center of friends Kishore, Kanhaiya, Gautam in Bhubaneswar. In such a situation, it is very difficult for us students to travel from Deoghar to Bhubaneswar. On top of that, you will also have to stay there for a few days. This system is enough to hurt the students physically, financially and mentally.

CBI arrested 80-year-old woman in Deoghar land scam, owner of five bighas of land

Exploitation of students and parents in the name of CUT



Vishwaraj Singh, former secretary of Sido Kanhu Murmu University’s student union, said that students who have passed 12th and graduation will have to appear for CEET for enrollment in graduation and post-graduation. The students appearing in the examination also had to pay a hefty amount for filling the online form. Till now the enrollment of students used to be done in winning rupees, today students have to spend only in applying for CUET. Now the problem is that the admit cards of some students have come, in which the examination center has been given to another state. Due to this, along with the students, their parents are also facing a lot of trouble. Many students are even talking about leaving their studies because of this.