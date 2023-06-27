Apple created history, exported iPhones worth 10 thousand crores from India in a month

apple iphone import
iPhone Export from India: It was only after Apple stepped into the country that it was confirmed that the export of smartphones from India is going to increase.
Apple iPhone has taken Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government’s ‘Make in India’ dream to new heights.
The export of smartphones worth Rs 20,000 crore from the country in the first two months of the financial year 2023-24 is heartening.
This is almost double the export of Rs 9,066 crore in the first two months of the previous financial year 2022-23.
According to the report, India exported Apple iPhones worth Rs 10,000 crore in May, which is its record high level.
Apple’s iPhones account for 80% of all smartphones exported from India. In April-May, India exported smartphones worth more than 20 thousand crores.
