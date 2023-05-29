Application for admission in Patna Women’s College till this day, know how many seats will be admitted

From this new session in Patna Women’s College, under the New Education Policy, four-year graduation studies are going to start. In such a situation, the college administration is constantly busy preparing the syllabus. At the same time, the girl students who want to enroll in the new session can fill the enrollment form till May 31. www.patnawomenscollege.in But the forms will be filled online. Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks of entrance test. All the information related to the entrance test is available on the website of the college.

Enrollment will be done on so many seats

UG courses

Course – Seats

BA – 700

BSc – 350

B.Com – 350

Vocational – 350

PG courses

Course – Seats

MCA – 60

Home Science – 60

English – 40

Geography – 30

Political Science – 40

Social Work – 30

Zoology – 60

Physics – 40

Biotechnology – 30

Entrance test will be held on this day

Course – Date – Time

AMM, BCA, CEMS – 10th June – 11am to 1pm

BBA, MBYO, BMC – June 12 – 11 am to 1 pm

B.Com – June 13 – 11 am to 1 pm

BSC – June 14 – 11 am to 1 pm

MCA – June 15 – 11 am to 1 pm

BA – June 16 – 11am to 1pm

Test result will be released on this day

AMM, BCA, BBA, BMC, CEMS, MBA, PG Diploma – 17 June

B.Com Accounting & Finance – 19 June

B.Com Commerce Professional – 19 June

BSC – 20 June

MCA – 20 June

MA, MSc – 23 June

BA – June 24

