Application for BPSC Integrated 69th Combined Preliminary Examination from today, one time registration will be applicable

BPSC 69th PT Exam: The application for the Integrated 69th Combined Preliminary Examination of Bihar Public Service Commission will start from Saturday. With this, the one time registration process will also be implemented. Under this, whoever registers himself while filling the form on the BPSC site, his registration will be permanently saved in the BPSC server. Through the ID and password generated during registration, he will be able to apply online for other examinations also and he will not need to register again. Further, the registration done during form filling for other examinations conducted by BPSC will also be made permanent on the lines of this.

Online application will be till 5th August

The last date for online application of Integrated 69th Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination is 5th August. This will be the first examination in which the preliminary examination of many examinations of similar nature will be taken together, including 69th Combined Competitive Examination, Financial Administrative Officer, Child Development Project Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police Technical.

The first common PT will be held on 30 September

According to the exam calendar, this exam will be conducted on 30 September. The PT result will be out on 15th November and the main exam is likely to be held from 9th to 16th December. Detailed instructions regarding advertisement website of the commission www.bpsc.bih.nic.in Has been uploaded on. A total of 379 vacancies will be appointed through this. The number of vacancies may increase or decrease due to the inclusion of requisitions received before the preliminary examination. The examination may also be conducted in two or more shifts if the number of applicants appearing in the examination exceeds a limit.

examination fee

The applicant will have to pay separate examination fee and biometric fee for appearing in each examination. The examination fee will be Rs 150 for SC, ST, women and differently-abled candidates of the state, while it will be Rs 600 for general candidates and candidates of all other categories, while Rs 200 will have to be paid as biometric fee. However, the candidates who mention Aadhaar number as their identity card in the application will not have to pay the biometric fee.

age limit

The minimum age limit will be service-wise 20 to 22 years and the maximum age limit will be 37 years for general category, 40 years for BC and EBC and 42 years for SC and ST. Government servants will get only a maximum of five chances to appear in these examinations after coming into service.

Educational qualification

69th Combined Competitive Examination – Graduate

Financial Administrative Officer and equivalent – ​​One graduate from Commerce, Economics, Mathematics and Statistics

Child Development Project Officer – Bachelor’s degree in Home Science, Psychology, Sociology and Labor & Social Welfare with at least 50% marks

Deputy Superintendent of Police Technical – Graduation in one of Electronics & Communication Engineering, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering, Information Technology, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering & Communication, Electrical Engineering with a specialty in Electronic Communication

Additional fee of Rs 200 will be charged for not giving Aadhaar

