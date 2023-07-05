Application process for four-year integrated B.Ed course begins in AMU, know these things before applying

Aligarh Muslim University : A four-year Integrated Teacher Education Program has also been implemented in Aligarh Muslim University. The Ministry of Education has approved the four-year course in 105 universities of the country in the year 2023-24. Which includes BA-B.Ed, B.Sc-B.Ed, B.Com-B.Ed courses. A four-year B.Ed Integrated Pilot Project has also been approved in Aligarh Muslim University. The Ministry of Education has given the responsibility of conducting the entrance test to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Admission will be done through National Common Entrance Test.

four year B.Ed course

Under the new education policy, the program has been prepared keeping in mind the teaching practice in the country and abroad. The way students choose engineering, medical courses. In the same way, this specialized course has been designed for those who focus on teaching career. This will be beneficial for the students, as the students will complete this course in 4 years. For which earlier it used to take five years.

First students do 2 years course B.Ed after graduation. It used to take him five years to complete the B.Ed course. But now BA-B.Ed degree will be available in four years course, that is, along with degree, degree will also be available in such specialized subjects as History, Mathematics, Science, Arts, Economics, Commerce. Through this course, students will get new technology and information.

studies will start from september

AMU Public Relations Officer Umar Peerzada told that the National Council for Teacher Education has approved 100 seats. In which 50 seats are for BA-B.Ed and 50 seats for B.Sc-B.Ed. The Academic Council is considering this. Admission will be done through National Testing Agency. Education Department Chairman Mujibul Hasan Siddiqui said that till July 19, they will be able to submit online applications. The date of entrance exam will be announced on the website. And the studies will start from the month of September.

Course will be beneficial in Higher Education Institute

Educationist Professor Rakshpal Singh said that the four-year B.Ed Integrated course is good. This saves one year. But it also has disadvantages. Earlier students used to go for BA B.Sc course. Now the student will already be put in the course. He said that today practicals are not being done in education. At least there was subject information in BA, BSC, BCom.

At the same time, with this change, how much importance will students be able to give to Physics, Chemistry, Maths. He said that there is no loss of four year B.Ed degree course in top education institute. Educated students will go here. Those who have knowledge of the subject. On the other hand, if this course is implemented everywhere, then its disadvantages will be seen.

Report- Alok, Aligarh

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RXIqSyvcH30)