Application starts for recruitment of 21391 constable posts in Bihar Police, apply through this link

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment: The process of online application for direct appointment against 21391 vacancies for the post of constable in Bihar Police has started from 12 midnight on Monday. Applicants Official Website of Central Selection Board (Constable Recruitment) www.csbc.bih.nic.in You can apply by visiting the link provided.

You can apply till 20 July

The process of online application will run from 20 June to 20 July. The selection board told that it is mandatory for the applicant to have e-mail and mobile number for registration. Only one application form can be filled from one mobile number. On this number and e-mail, they will be given all the information related to the restoration from registration ID and password.

Application will be filled in two parts

The online application form will be filled in two parts. In the first part, the registration of the candidate will be done, while in the second part the desired information will have to be entered. If wrong information is submitted, the first application can be canceled and the second application can be filled again, but the application fee paid earlier will not be refunded.

Intermediate passed and youth up to 25 years eligible

It is known that the educational qualification to apply for the posts of constable has been kept as Inter pass till August 1, 2022. Men and women of general (unreserved) category up to the age of 25 years will be able to apply for this. Admit card will be issued to valid candidates online only.

Bihar Constable Restoration: Merit list will be made on the basis of physical efficiency test, it is mandatory to be successful in all the three events.

One candidate can apply only one

A candidate will be able to fill only one online application form. If a candidate fills more than one application form, all their application forms will be rejected. Candidates who will fill the application form on the basis of fake name and address will be considered ineligible and legal action will be taken against them.

