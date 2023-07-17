Apply immediately for admission in Mahatma Gandhi Central University and CUSB, know what is the last date

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of CUTE UG. After this Mahatma Gandhi Central University has started the admission process of CUET (UG) 2023 for its three undergraduate programs BTech (Computer Science and Engineering), BAJMC (Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication) and BCom (Bachelor of Commerce). Admission will be done on 33 seats in all the departments. Candidates appearing in CUET UG 2023 who have opted for undergraduate programs offered by MGCU can register themselves on the MGCUB Samarth portal through the link mgcubcuet.samarth.edu.in. After the registration process, on the basis of merit list, qualified candidates will be called for counseling by the university. The last date of registration is 26th July.

The number of candidates who have opted for Mahatma Gandhi Central University while applying for CUT (UG) 2023 is more than 1,50,000, according to the data released by the Office of the Controller of Examinations of the University. Public Relations Officer Shefalika Mishra said that the increase in the number of candidates seeking admission in MGCU shows that the university is proving to be a great platform for the students to achieve academic excellence. The University currently has twenty teaching departments under seven faculties. Admission notification is available on the website mgcub.ac.in.

Apply online till 24 for admission in CUSB’s undergraduate courses Candidates appearing in the CUTE-UG 2023 examination without any prescribed cutoff can apply online till 24 July Correspondent, Patna Academics on behalf of Central University of South Bihar (CUSB) The online application process for counseling for admission to Under Graduate (UG) courses for the session 2023-24 has been started. Public Relations Officer Mo Mudassir Alam said that Controller of Examinations Dr. Shanti Gopal Pen has issued a notice in this regard on the university’s website www.cusb.ac.in.

The scorecard of CUTE-UG 2023 (Common University Entrance Test) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) has been released on 15 July. All the candidates appearing in the examination will be able to participate in the open counselling. The University invites open registration for counseling and admission to all the candidates appearing in the CUTE-UG-2023 examination without any cut off. This year the University has invited applications for admission to 318 seats in four UG programs including a new program B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture course.

Apply for Admission in CUSB

B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture course (60 seats) in CUSB is starting from this academic session. Along with this, counseling and admission will also be done for three other old programs, in which four-year integrated BA B.Ed (63 seats), four-year integrated BSc BA (63 seats), five-year integrated BA LLB (Hons) (132 seats). Interested candidates are required to register themselves on the CUSB portal www.cusbcucet.samarth.edu.in. Interested candidates can participate in the counseling process till July 24 by paying a registration fee of Rs 500 for each program for General, OBC, EWS and Rs 200 for SC, ST, PWD.

Merit list will be released on 27th July

Online registration for admission, registration fee and uploading of scanned copies of original documents, certificates is between 17th to 24th July. The first merit list will be released on July 27. Candidates can submit the fee for admission between 28 to 31 July. If the seats remain vacant then the second merit list will be declared on August 2 and the last date for fee submission is between August 3 to 6.

Apart from this, the third and final merit list for vacant seats will be declared on August 8 and fees can be deposited by the candidates from August 9 to 10. The final list of admitted students for the academic year 2023-24 will be published on the website on August 11, while the classes will start from August 16. It is advised to keep visiting the website of the University for information related to enrollment in CUSB. For any assistance candidates can email at [email protected] or also call at 0631 -2229512, 2229514, 2229518, 9472979367.

Now foreign students will also be able to study in Patna Women’s College

Patna Women’s College is the first college in Bihar, which was selected by the Ministry of Education under the Study in India program. Under this, the girl students who will be selected by the Ministry of Education, they will be able to get education in Patna Women’s College. Arrangements will be made for their stay in the college, as well as their tuition fees will also be waived. The girl students coming to study here will have to bear miscellaneous expenses like hostel fees, exam fees, laundry, stationery, house keeping, personal expenses etc.

Dr. Alok John, Dean, Center for National International Collaboration and Consultancy Services, said that there are many types of courses from modern and state-of-the-art to traditional to study in India. This opportunity is provided to promote global connection through Study in India. There is a selection process for this. All Indian University Institutions that offer degrees in globally recognized professional and technical courses with quality assurance by NAAC and NIRF grade are selected under this programme. Let us inform that before this, for the last four years, girl students of Jammu and Kashmir are getting education here in the college.

Last year no student could be selected

Criteria have been fixed for the selection of girl students under this programme. All the girl students who want to come here and study have to fulfill these criteria. In such a situation, no girl student could be selected for the college under this program last year. The college has made its preparations for this this time also. It is expected that this year some girl students will come and study here.