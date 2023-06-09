Appointment letter to 92 health workers in Aligarh, ANM’s face blossomed after getting job, expressed gratitude

Aligarh : Under Mission Employment, appointment letters were distributed to 92 health workers appointed in the district by MP Satish Gautam and District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh in the appointment letter distribution program to newly appointed ANM workers. At the same time, appointment letters were provided by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a program organized in Lucknow. The live telecast of the program organized in Lucknow was done in the Collectorate Auditorium. The newly appointed workers thanked the Uttar Pradesh government and expressed their gratitude.

ANMs should discharge their responsibilities – MP Satish Gautam

MP Satish Gautam said that in the last 6 years about 6 lakh appointments have been made by the Subordinate Services Selection Board. He asked the newly appointed ANM workers to discharge their duties with honesty and devotion to duty. He said that there has been a positive improvement in the health related statistics of Uttar Pradesh in the National Health Survey in 6 years.

Member of Parliament Satish Gautam said that the central and state governments are determined to provide better health facilities to the common man, for this continuous efforts are being made. The work done in the country and state during the Corona period was taken as a model. He said that the government is working on One District-One Medical College. People have developed faith in Uttar Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a model state.

The patient will be better by behavior than by medicine

Expressing happiness, District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh said that from today you will work as a government servant. By joining the health service, you will get an opportunity to serve the poor and the afflicted. During this, there should be happiness on your face, more patient than medicine, your work behavior is better.

ANM expressed feelings of heart after getting appointment letter

Newly appointed ANM Roshni Gautam thanked the government and said that the health department has always attracted her. Here we will get blessings along with earning a living. Block Gonda resident ANM Seema Sharma thanked the administration for the appointment in a transparent manner. Madrak resident Manisha Kushwaha said that she is very happy to get the appointment letter, will work with responsibility.

Report- Alok, Aligarh

