appointment letters of 7182 anm health workers selected by upsssc received in lucknow

Lucknow. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that we have not accepted any kind of rigging, disorder, anarchy or corruption in any selection process in the last 06 years. Yogi Adityanath was addressing the program on Friday on the occasion of distribution of appointment letters to 7182 ANM health workers selected after passing the examination of UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission. Describing the functioning of various commissions and recruitment boards as impeccable, he said that the government is going to complete the recruitment of six lakh youth by conducting the recruitment process in a transparent manner. However, without taking the name of the opposition party, the CM said that those who challenged the government’s recruitment process in the courts etc. wanted to create some disturbances in the recruitment, we did not allow their plans to be fulfilled.