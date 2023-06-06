Appointment of registrars in five universities of Bihar, notification issued by Raj Bhavan, see list

Raj Bhavan has appointed registrars of five universities of Bihar. With the consent of the Governor-cum-Chancellor, a notification to this effect has been issued by the Raj Bhavan. All these Registrars have been ordered to take charge on Tuesday itself.

Appointment of Registrars in Universities

Dr. Ajay Kumar Pandit, Principal of DAV Post Graduate College, Siwan, has been made the General Secretary of LN Mithila University.

Dr. Ranjit Kumar, Associate Professor of Political Science Department in Jaypee University, has been made the total secretary of Jaypee University.

Sameer Kumar Sharma, Associate Professor of the Department of English in Patna University, has been made the General Secretary of Magadh University.

Colonel (retd) Bijoy Kumar Thakur has been made the General Secretary of Munger University. According to the information, Dr. Bijoy Kumar is a resident of Jharkhand.

Dr. Sanjay Kumar, Associate Professor, Department of Economics, BRA Bihar University has been made Registrar, BRA Bihar University.

Colonel Kamlesh Kumar has been made the registrar of MMH Arabic and Persian University.

In a notification issued by Governor’s Principal Secretary Robert L. Chongthu, it has been said that this notification will come into force with immediate effect. According to the information, permanent registrars were not appointed in these universities for a long time. Here, according to another notification issued by the Raj Bhavan, Colonel Kamlesh Kumar has once again been made the registrar of MMH Arabic and Persian University till further orders. Earlier, the Raj Bhavan itself had banned his work as a registrar by issuing an order.

