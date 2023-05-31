APS Sports sponsored historic Women’s Kabaddi League to kick off in Dubai.

The Women’s Kabaddi League (WKL) is being launched by APS Sports. The Women’s Kabaddi League is a groundbreaking initiative that aims to revolutionize Kabaddi and the women’s game as well as inspire players and Kabaddi fans. With the amazing innovations of this league, which is going to start from 16th June in Dubai, creating excitement in the global sports community. During the league more than 120 women kabaddi players will participate in the league as well as many world class and national level kabaddi coaches will guide the players.

Led by women Kabaddi players, coaches and enthusiasts, the Women’s Kabaddi League represents a major achievement for the women’s game, highlighting the exceptional talent and skill of women Kabaddi athletes across the country. The game, which started from Punjab and Tamil Nadu, is now popular in many other countries like Canada, Pakistan, Iran, making its own identity around the world.

The management team of WKL is comprised of prominent personalities from the sports fraternity, with Pradeep Kumar Nehra serving as the Director and CEO. Nehra expressed his excitement to host the league in Dubai and said, Dubai is a vibrant city which will provide an opportunity to take this women’s kabaddi league to international level and being a kabaddi fan, we are happy to host the league at Giant Stadium. A large number of spectators are expected to attend the matches. Further Nehra says that promoting women empowerment through women kabaddi league, which is one of the primary objectives of this league, this league is meant to promote women kabaddi players and empower their sporting skills.

Apart from Garima Chowdhary as MD of WKL, Surendra Kumar Dhaka and Jaiprakash Singh as directors, who contribute to the strategic management of the league. Mr. R.D. Kaushik and Mr. Mahavir Singh Technical Officer, Mr. Hoshiar Singh Chief Coach, Mr. Mohan Singh Bhamu Chief Referee, Mr. Bhupendra Singh, Mr. Jai Veer Singh, Mr. Jagdish Prasad Garhwal, Amit Jakhar, Ravita Faujdar as Coaches, Seema Taksak Professor of Physical Education and Coach, and Dr. Neeti Mathur and Dr. Sonali Kushwaha as Physio, all in this experienced team dedicated to their respective roles and sport.

The Women’s Kabaddi League has garnered support from many renowned names in the world of Kabaddi, including international Kabaddi players and gold medalists such as Pradeep Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Maninder Singh and Surendra Nada. Their support adds to the prestige and credibility of the Women’s Kabaddi League.

WKL is set to change the global landscape of women’s sports.

Among the many notable aspects of the Women’s Kabaddi League is its special focus on players from backward and rural areas of India. Which aims to empower the immense potential present in rural areas and showcase them on the world stage, by providing a platform for these talented sportspersons. This will provide a platform for the new generation to motivate, thrive, and compete effectively with their competitions. A key partner of the Women’s Kabaddi League is APS Sports Event Management, which is responsible for the management, operations and handling of all events for the game. It is a leading sports management company that aims at providing innovative and innovative experiences in the field of sports.

The recent auction witnessed historic bidding for several top players, with the highest bid of Rs 33 lakh for a single player. This important quote reflects the excitement and popularity of women’s kabaddi.

12 days, 8 teams, 31 matches

Eight teams participating in the league are ready to compete with each other. These competing teams include Rajasthan Raiders, Delhi Dynamites, Gujarat Angels, Great Marathas, Haryana Hustlers, Punjab Panthers, Uma Kolkata and Bengaluru Hawks. Each team represents a unique blend of unimaginable talent, strategy and determination, epitomizing the spirit of sportsmanship and the empowerment of women in sport.

The league will see key players like Harvinder Kaur (Senior National Kabaddi Player, Gold Medalist) and Moti Chandan (National Kabaddi Player – Asian Games) showcasing their skills and contributing to the success of the league.

Running from June 16 to June 27, the Women’s Kabaddi League promises to enthrall the audience with its fast-paced action, intense rivalry and thrilling displays of unparalleled sportsmanship. The league format will see a round-robin competition followed by playoffs, which will also see an interesting battle for the championship title.

Dubai’s prestigious ‘Shabab Al Ahli’ Sports Club has been chosen as the host venue for the Women’s Kabaddi League. Known for its world-class sports facilities, the venue’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and capacity to seat spectators will provide an unforgettable experience for Kabaddi lovers. With the growing popularity of Kabaddi over the years, the league is all set to enthrall the audience with its fast-paced action and competitive spirit of sportsmanship and the live coverage of the league will allow fans across the globe to witness the incredible skills and strategies employed by these talented athletes. Will be eager to watch, which will boost the popularity of women’s kabaddi.

The Women’s Kabaddi League is set to redefine the landscape of the women’s game, bringing the visibility and recognition of Kabaddi into the mainstream. The launch of the league promises to be a milestone, highlighting the spirit of athleticism, teamwork and sportsmanship.