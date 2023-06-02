APS Sports Women’s Kabaddi League to be held in Dubai, historic debut on June 16

The much awaited Kabaddi event Women’s Kabaddi League (WKL) is being organized by APS Sports in the city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). This is the country’s first women’s kabaddi league. Which will start with the opening ceremony at 6 pm on June 16 and will be followed by 31 matches for 12 days. In the league, 120 women kabaddi players from across the country will show their skills. All the matches will take place at the Shabab Al Ahli Sports Club in Dubai, which has a special identity around the world for the best sports facilities.

Significantly, the Women’s Kabaddi League is an important and revolutionary initiative in the direction of promoting women in the field of sports and inspiring them to play Kabaddi. All the sports organizations around the world are very excited about this. In this, the women players will be guided by coaches of international repute. The Women’s Kabaddi League is an achievement for the players, coaches and fans of the sport to provide a world-class platform to the talent of women players and prove their mettle across the globe. This game, which started from Punjab and Tamil Nadu, is today prevalent in many countries like Canada, Pakistan, Iran and has made its own unique identity around the world.

Not just kabaddi league, international platform for women empowerment

The management team of WKL comprises of experienced and well-known people from the world of sports. Director and CEO Pradeep Kumar Nehra said, ‘We are very excited about this event. This is not just a kabaddi league but a platform for women empowerment which will give women players a chance to earn a name across the globe. Women empowerment is its most important objective and to fulfill this exciting Kabaddi League is being organized on a grand scale. All the matches will be held in Dubai, due to which the excitement of the players and thousands of spectators is at its peak.

World famous coach and gold medalist player will teach nuances

Garima Chowdhary is the MD of WKL and Surendra Kumar Dhaka and Jaiprakash Singh are its directors. Not only this, R.D. Kaushik and Mahavir Singh are associated with the event as Technical Officers, Hoshiar Singh as Chief Coach, Mohan Singh Bhamu as Chief Referee. Bhupendra Singh, Jaiveer Singh, Jagdish Prasad Garhwal, Amit Jakhar, Ravita Faujdar will train the players as coaches. Physical Education Professor Seema Taksak will guide as coach while Dr. Neeti Mathur and Dr. Sonali Kushwaha will teach the nuances of physio. Apart from these, the Women’s Kabaddi League has also got the support of world famous and gold medalist players like Pradeep Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Maninder Singh and Surendra Nada, due to which its popularity is increasing continuously.

Empowering women from small and rural areas is the primary goal

The primary goal of WKL is to nurture and enable the sporting talent of rural and small town girls. Special attention is paid to women sportspersons keeping in mind the goal of taking women sportspersons from backward areas to the international level. This will not only motivate the new generation, but will also give them the courage to come out of their doubts and hesitations and bring their sports talent in front of the world.

APS Sports Event Management Principal Partner

APS Sports Event Management is the principal partner of WKL. APS is a world-class sports management, planning and execution company. Its main goal is to provide the best facilities to the players and management and to give an exciting experience to the spectators.

33 lakh bid for kabaddi player

The growing popularity and attraction of Kabaddi can be gauged from the fact that recently the highest ever bid for a Kabaddi player was Rs 33 lakhs.

8 Teams, 31 Matches

WKL will have 31 matches between 8 teams. These include Rajasthan Raiders, Delhi Dynamites, Gujarat Angels, Great Marathas, Haryana Hustlers, Punjab Panthers, Uma Kolkata and Bengaluru Hawks. Each team has its own unimaginable talent, strategy and specialty that makes it stand out. Outstanding players like Harvinder Kaur (Senior National Kabaddi Player, Gold Medalist) and Moti Chandan (National Kabaddi Player – Asian Games) will also contribute to the success of this league. The play-offs will be followed by a round-robin competition, which will also see an interesting battle for the championship title.

Live broadcast of matches between world-class facilities

The WKL will be hosted by Dubai’s iconic Shabab Al Ahli Sports Club, which is known worldwide for its sports facilities. The world class facility and modern infrastructure here will provide an unforgettable experience to the visitors. Live coverage will be shown on Doordarshan Sports, Euro Sports etc. to enable fans across the world to enjoy every exciting moment of the match.