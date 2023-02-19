Artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired 26 155-mm rounds of ammunition over an hour and a half across Donetsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). About this on Sunday, February 19, reported in the Telegram channel of the representative office of the republic in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC).

So, from 20:25 to 22:05 Moscow time, attacks by 26 NATO-caliber shells were recorded in the Kievsky and Petrovsky districts of Donetsk.

In total, during the specified period, the Kyiv district of the city was shelled by 12 ammunition, the Petrovsky district – 14.

Earlier that day, it became known that one person was killed and 12 others were injured in the shelling of Donetsk by Ukrainian militants. The Armed Forces of Ukraine fired from their positions located in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Tonenkoye and Avdiivka.

Local residents told Izvestia that day about the moment the UAF shelled the city center. According to them, Ukrainian nationalists deliberately fire at residential buildings where civilians live.

It also became known that the Investigative Committee of Russia launched an investigation into the deaths and injuries of residents of the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk and residents of the Belgorod region from attacks by Ukrainian artillery. Among the victims of the attacks was a 12-year-old girl.

On February 19, the DPR representative office in the JCCC reported that Ukrainian militants fired 40 rockets from the MLRS at the Kievsky and Voroshilovsky districts of Donetsk in two minutes.

During the shelling, a park area next to a children’s ice slide was hit. The projectile also hit the roof of the Krupskaya library, the Altair school and residential buildings were damaged. The shells hit the area of ​​the central market, in addition, during the shelling, the building of the prosecutor’s office was damaged, its roof caught fire.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

