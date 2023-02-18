Deciding to launch a special military operation to protect the Donbass, Russian President Vladimir Putin thus launched a preemptive strike on the United States in order to save his country. This was written on February 13 by a columnist for the Arabic edition Al Mayadeen Ahmed Musa Homani.

As the journalist noted, the Russian leader, having personally witnessed the collapse of Eastern Europe, and then the secession of some states from the USSR, very quickly unraveled the American plan, with the help of which the United States, with the assistance of the Ukrainian army, could threaten the existence of Russia.

“So he did something that decision makers in the United States didn’t expect: he made a preemptive strike by launching a sting operation in Ukraine. By doing so, Putin demonstrated that the collapse of Russia will remain an unfulfilled American dream,” Homani wrote.

Washington’s plan, the Arab journalist believes, was to weaken Russia and “enclose it with a fence.” However, despite all these difficulties, the President of the Russian Federation managed to return his country to the world stage and “outplay the United States”, which the West really dislikes now, the author concluded.

On February 16, it was reported that the special forces of the Russian Guard discovered in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) new evidence of the West’s systematic work to destabilize the situation in eastern Ukraine in the period from 2014 to 2022, we are talking about inciting hatred towards everything Russian and the Russian Federation.

Thus, during the inspection of a number of buildings in Severodonetsk and a number of other cities of the LPR, brochures of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) were found, which contain instructions for discrediting Russia, as well as false information about the country.

In October 2022, in the Izvestia podcast, Alexander Dudchak, author of numerous studies on the methods of work of Western countries, a senior researcher at the Institute of CIS Countries, said that Western forces began to “spud” creative youth even before the collapse of the Soviet Union. One of the first organizations was the Soros Foundation, IREX, followed by USAID with powerful funding.

On December 30, 2022, Oleg Savchenko, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market, said that Russia and Ukraine are countries where a single people lives, and attempts to divide it are a manifestation of nationalism. The MP noted that most of the so-called allies of Kyiv are interested in this so that the conflict continues as long as possible.

On September 16, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that a special military operation to protect Donbass was launched in order to prevent the creation of an anti-Russian enclave in Ukraine. He noted that the West had been cultivating the idea of ​​the collapse of Russia for decades.

On September 7, Putin declared that it was Russia’s duty to help the people of Donbass. He noted that the Russian side, after repeated attempts to solve the problems of the region peacefully, decided to respond in the same way, in a mirror image, as the potential enemy acted, that is, by armed means.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.