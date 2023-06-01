Araria: Domestic gas distributor murdered with sharp weapon, deep wound marks found on forehead and mouth

Araria: Gas cylinder distributor cum driver was murdered by miscreants on Tuesday night in Vishwas Tola Baturbari under ward number 07 of Baturbari Panchayat of Tarabari police station area. The mutilated body of the youth was recovered from the roadside on Wednesday morning. On information, the police of Tarabari police station got the post-mortem done and handed over the dead body to the relatives. At the same time the team of dog squad was called, with the help of which the police got involved in the investigation.

Relatives are talking about murder by drinking alcohol

For investigation, the FSL team has also reached the spot, collected several samples and gone for investigation. Apart from Tarabari police station, Kursakanta and Bardaha police also reached the spot. The youth has been identified as Heera Kumar Sah, 32-year-old son of Late Janardan Sah alias Gaffu Sah, resident of Kumhar Tola Hospital Chowk, Pategna, ward no. It was being said that the family members would drink alcohol and kill them. On the statement of Heera’s wife Rekha Devi, an FIR has been lodged naming neighbor Pankaj Yadav and others. Nominated Pankaj Kumar Vishwas is absconding, to arrest whom the police are continuously conducting raids. Police is interrogating Heera’s neighbor Pappu and his father Ramanand Yadav by arresting them.

Had left the house asking to buy biscuits

On the other hand, Araria Circle Inspector Vishwajit Kumar Singh reached the Tarabari police station and interrogated the family members of the victim and also interrogated the accused in custody. According to the information, Heera was missing from the house since 5 pm on Tuesday. He had left the house on Tuesday evening saying that he was going to Pategna Chowk to buy biscuits for the child, but did not return home till late night. Seeing the dead body on the roadside in the morning, someone informed the relatives. Heera had serious wound marks near her right ear. The right ear was cut off and separated from the body. Serious wound marks were also seen under the jaw. If police sources are to be believed, the dead body was thrown on the roadside near Bharni Pokhar of Vishwas Tola-Santali main road under construction east from Pategana Chowk on Araria Kursakanta main road.

The accused will be arrested soon

Araria Circle Inspector Vishwajit Kumar Singh has told that the incident has almost been inaugurated. The brother and father of the accused are being interrogated. Soon the main accused involved in the case will be arrested.

