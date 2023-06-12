Araria-Parasarma NH will be 105 km long, land acquisition notification issued, people of six districts will be facilitated

Araria- Jadia- Supaul- Parasarma NH- 327 E is currently built on two lane standard of National Highway. It is being converted into a fourlane greenfield highway. In Bihar, the Araria-Jadia-Supaul-Parasarma NH-327 E Greenfield Highway will be made four-lane in about 105 km length. For this, notification for land acquisition has been issued. Supaul and Triveniganj will also get connectivity from this main road. For the widening of the main road, NHAI has sought help from the state government to acquire land.

People of six districts will get facility

With the four-laning of the Araria-Parasrama road, the people of six districts of the state, Supaul, Madhepura, Araria, Madhubani, Darbhanga and Saharsa, will save about 80 km in commuting to Bengal and North-East states. This will also save a lot of time of the people of these districts. The talukas of the districts where land will be acquired include Sattarkataiah in Saharsa district, Chhatapur, Kishanpur, Supaul, Pipra, Triveniganj in Supaul district, Bhargama, Raniganj and Araria circles in Araria district.

Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav had sent a proposal to Nitin Gadkari

Earlier, Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav had written a letter and sent a proposal to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for the widening of the Araria-Parasarma road. On his letter, the approval for four-laning of the road was received from the Ministry only last year. Along with this, the process of making DPR was also started. Now the alignment of this road has been fixed. A road of 1.7 km will be constructed for the connectivity of Supaul with this main road. Along with this, a road of 3.45 km will be built for the connectivity of Triveniganj.

This road will be an alternative to East-West-Corridor

The importance of this road is also due to the fact that it is an alternative to the East-West-Corridor for various commercial activities such as transportation of bamboo, makhana, maize, rice etc. grains and from the point of view of national security. This road is currently built on two lane standard of National Highway. There is a possibility of heavy traffic pressure on it in future.

