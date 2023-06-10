Archana Puran Singh gets drunk after drinking in The Kapil Sharma Show... Called to take house help home, VIDEO

The Kapil Sharma Show entertains the audience a lot. Every week many new artists come in the show, with whom Kapil Sharma has a lot of fun. In the upcoming episode, the famous RJ of the country came as a guest. Here RJ Naved made a live prank call at Archana Puran Singh’s house. Hearing this, everyone was stunned and started laughing out loud. This episode will be aired on Sony on Saturday.

prank call to archana’s house

In the promo of the upcoming episode, it is shown that Kapil Sharma, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakraborty are joking with all the RJs who came on the show. After some time, Kapil Sharma asks RJ Naved to make a prank call to Archana’s house help Bhagyashree that “Archana is lying here after drinking, aap jaldi yahan aao aur lekar jao”. Hearing this, Bhagyashree gets worried and says, “No, my madam never does this. She doesn’t even drink. Let us tell you that during the lockdown, Archana Gautam used to make videos with her house help in many videos, so that everyone came to know her.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

How does Archana take the jokes made on her?

In a 2019 interview, Archana Puran Singh told Hindustan Times how she takes the jokes on her positively. He had said, “Everyone on the set respects me a lot, whenever they tell a joke, they say in between scenes, ‘Ma’am, please don’t take offense, the writer wrote this’ or ‘flo-flo’. I left and come and hug me.” She said, I also tell Kapil that I don’t mind the jokes made on me, I know, it’s a joke and all the comedy is from the circus days. They have been pulling my leg since. Their aim is to make the audience laugh, so they take complete liberty.”

Kajol had a crush on this actor, not Ajay Devgan?