Archery World Cup Stage 3: India wins 2 bronze medals in compound category

Madeline, June 15 (Hindustan Times). India opened their account at the Archery World Cup stage three by winning bronze medals in both the men’s and women’s compound team events here on Wednesday. The top seeded women’s team of Aditi Swamy, Jyoti Surekha Vennam and Preneet Kaur won the bronze after defeating Mexico 232-232 (29*-29) in the tiebreaker.

In the men’s section, the second seeded trio of Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale and Prathamesh Javkar defeated hosts Colombia 236-228 to win the bronze. The Indian women’s compound team of Aditi, Jyoti (708) and Preneet (700) had also topped the qualification but missed the team world record set by Korea (2120) by just one point.

Abhishek Verma, who was side-lined in the first two editions of the World Cup, finished in the top eight with 707 points. Deotale shot 703 to finish tied-13th while Javkar shot one point to finish tied-19th. Rajat Chauhan (698) finished 28th. The Indian compound men’s team finished second behind the United States with 2112 points.