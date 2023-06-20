Are the cases of heart attack increasing due to Covid vaccine? ICMR’s study report will come out in two weeks

Corona vaccine and cardiac arrest A study has been done by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) regarding the possible connection between the sudden increase in deaths due to COVID-19. It is being told that the report will come out in the next two weeks.

Four different studies were done on the link between Covid vaccine and heart attack

It is being told that four different studies have been done to find out the link between Covid vaccine and heart attack. The first study focused on the causes of sudden death in young people. While the second study focused on estimating sudden cardiac death deaths from different angles. The third study also focused on sudden deaths in which they identified a large number of people who died of sudden heart attack or brain stroke, while the fourth study focused on people who had myocardial infarction (heart attack). had a stroke) but did not die.

Health minister rejected the claim of heart attack due to vaccine

Here Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has rejected the claim of heart attack from vaccine. He said, let me tell you that Prime Minister Modi followed scientific methods for all the processes right from the beginning, from Covid management to vaccine research and approval for the vaccination campaign. The Prime Minister’s directive led to the setting up of INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) and several other task forces and empowered groups for vaccine approval and other protocols. Throughout the Covid journey, we followed scientific methods to fight the pandemic.

Covid on the verge of entering endemic phase

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said that Covid-19 is on the verge of becoming an endemic disease, but Indian scientists are keeping a close watch on each new variant and the government will continue to be on high alert. He underlined that the corona virus has managed to survive and it is going to remain intact. After more than three years of the epidemic in the world, the situation is now stable, but all necessary measures will be maintained to avoid any form that may prove fatal.