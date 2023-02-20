Are there other problems in the country? – Glavred “MK” Gusev was outraged by the law on the Russian language

February 20, 2023, 16:17 – BLiTZ – News

The State Duma adopted a law on monitoring compliance with the norms of the Russian literary language, and in the very near future, deputies will introduce amendments to punish violations of these very norms. Reference books to be developed by the government of the Russian Federation will be used for control.

The head of the Moscow Union of Journalists, editor-in-chief of the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper, member of the HRC Pavel Gusev, on the air of the BLiTZ, spoke about how difficult it would be for the Russian media to comply with the law.

new code123

“In all the laws of the State Duma that are related to the media or journalists, another ban or punishment is implied. Instead of protecting the language from foreign influence, the conversation is not about respect for the rules in dealing with journalists and the media, but about punishment. The main approach is punishment. As if there is no other way to work with the media, except for prohibitive measures.”

Pavel Gusev suggested that officials replace the words “deputy” and “speaker” with the word “talker” in order to comply with the new law. A lot of words of foreign origin have long entered our everyday life, Gusev emphasized.

“Do we have no other problems in the country? Look at the regions: deputies there have a place to turn around and work to ensure that local residents do not feel remote from power structures.”

There is no need to issue such a law, Gusev stressed. There are rules of the Russian language and the possibility of using foreign words without abusing them. He noted that it is very difficult for the authors of the publication to get away from foreign vocabulary while working on materials related to music and modern musical trends.