Are we going from democracy to monarchy? Bhupesh Baghel targeted the Sengol controversy

Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel On Sunday, his spiritual guru Swami Atmanand Saraswati had reached Budhanda in Amauli block’s native village, during which, while talking to reporters, he lashed out at the BJP over the issue of Sengol and the inauguration of the new parliament, saying, Nehru’s criticism till now Those who do it today are following their footsteps… But when Nehru got Sengol, Britishers were leaving India and transfer of power was taking place but what kind of transfer of power happened today?… Are we leaving? Democracy to monarchy?

Modi’s stubbornness not to accept the demand of the opposition – Baghel

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel further said that the Parliament House should have been inaugurated by the President. It is Modi’s stubbornness not to accept the demand of the opposition. He said that injustice is being done to the players due to lack of action against MP Braj Bhushan Sharan. It is said that Lord Ram’s Nanihal, exile is in Chhattisgarh. We are getting the 2200 km long Ram Van Gaman Circuit constructed in South Kaushal.

Yogi has made cow a means of vote – Baghel

Speaking further, he said that when there was a BJP government in Chhattisgarh, many cow shelters were opened and government grants were also given. The cow kept getting thinner and the people running the cowshed had become fat. We started electricity generation from cow dung. Paint, compost fertilizer is being made from cow dung. Taunting the Yogi government, he said that the cow has been made a means of vote.

Nitish Kumar’s campaign for opposition unity will pay off – Baghel

Bhupesh Baghel further said that the efforts of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to unite the opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will pay off. With the unity of the opposition, the public’s trust will increase and the BJP will be weak.

Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel