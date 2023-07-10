Are you in touch with Amit Shah, CM Nitish Kumar put Sunil Singh’s class in the Legislature Party meeting

Patna. In the meeting of the Legislature Party, Nitish Kumar has shown strong attitude towards the allies of the Grand Alliance. After this strict attitude of the Chief Minister, not only the RJD but also the Congress has come on the backfoot. In particular, Nitish Kumar was very angry with RJD’s MLA Sunil Singh. Nitish Kumar’s displeasure was so much that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad himself has started trying to control the damage. Sunil Singh, who came out of the meeting, told Nitish Kumar in front of the media as his guardian and said that he cannot counter his words. If he speaks anything, it is a blessing for me.

are you in touch with amit shah

Amidst the controversy between Education Minister Chandrashekhar and KK Pathak, Lalu family’s special MLC Sunil Kumar Singh had given a statement that the government often uses a strict officer to help a minister. Congress leader Ajit Sharma, who came out of the Legislature Party meeting, said that in the meeting, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asked RJD MLC Sunil Kumar whether he was in touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Are you in touch with Amit Shah? Wants to contest the Lok Sabha elections on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party. If you want to go then go. Ajit Sharma told that the Chief Minister has given instructions regarding how to run the house, how to remain united in the house, how to work in the house, how to work outside. Be consistent in the house as well as outside as well as in front of the media, so that the message of unity goes. Everyone will unitedly uproot the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Lalu ji has refused to speak anything

Here, RJD MLC Sunil Kumar, who came out of the meeting, broke his silence and made it clear that whatever discussion is going on, it is absolutely wrong. Regarding joining BJP, he said that I have been with Lalu ji for the last 27 years, not only for the party but also with the family, I have a deep attachment and will never leave Lalu ji till I am alive. Will go On sharing the picture with Amit Shah, he said that he is the Cooperative Minister. Along with this, I am also a member of the committee. Because of this, I met him a few days ago in a program. We haven’t met in any room. A hoax is being made of the same picture. On the criticism of Nitish Kumar in his last few posts, he said that whatever happened, I do not want to talk about it now. Lalu ji has refused me to speak anything. Neither to say yes, nor to say no.