February 18, 2023, 15:05 – BLiTZ – News

Aleksei Arestovich called the news of a major Russian offensive “terrible tales” but warned that even more difficult tests await Ukraine in the future.

A Ukrainian military analyst noted that reports of a “decisive phase” of the NMD are a Russian information-psychological operation. Arestovich warned the Ukrainians that on the anniversary of the start of the NMD, Russia would launch missile strikes on Ukraine and throw additional reserves into battle.

The former adviser to the office of the Ukrainian president believes that the difficult military confrontation will continue for some time, and Russia will try to defeat Ukraine by non-military methods.

Arestovich is sure that the Russian Federation intends to prevent the country from reconstructing and changing the development model.

“The most difficult trials are ahead of us,” the Ukrainian analyst concluded.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.