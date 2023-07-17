Argentina will buy indigenous Tejas Mark-1A and LCH Prachanda for 8675 crores

New Delhi, 17 July (Hindustan Times). Argentina’s Defense Minister Jorge Tayna has reached Delhi on a visit to India. He will hold a bilateral meeting with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday. The two sides are expected to discuss ways to strengthen defense and cooperation. There is also a possibility of a Rs 8675 crore deal with India for the fourth generation fighter aircraft Tejas Mark-1A and LCH Prachanda in this visit of the Defense Minister of Argentina.

Defense officials said Argentine Defense Minister Jorge Tayna is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Tuesday. During the meeting, the two countries are expected to discuss ways to strengthen defense and cooperation. The South American nation had expressed interest in the indigenous light combat aircraft Tejas for the Argentine Air Force by 2022. Earlier this June, Indian Ambassador to Argentina Dinesh Bhatia discussed cooperation in Tejas fighter jets with Argentine Air Force chief Brigadier General Javier Isaacs. Argentina is eyeing different types of helicopters manufactured at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The Indian Embassy in Argentina has tweeted that Ambassador Dinesh Bhatia will be accompanied by Brigadier General Javier Isaacs, Chief of the Argentine Air Force, in a delegation meeting the technical team of HAL to discuss Tejas fighter jets and various helicopters manufactured at HAL. Could Actually, Argentina needs 12 light combat aircraft, for which it has received letter of intent from China and HAL. Initially this deal was also believed to become a Chinese JF-17 vs Tejas contest but HAL has moved fast on this matter.

HAL will need to replace over 50 systems and sub-systems of the Tejas, which are supplied by UK firms such as BAE Systems, Cobham and Martin-Baker. A Rs 8675-crore deal with HAL for 15 Tejas Mark-1A and Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachanda is likely to be signed in a bilateral meeting of Argentine Defense Minister Jorge Tayna with his counterpart Rajnath Singh. Earlier, Argentina’s Defense Minister and Air Force Chief had expressed their desire to buy this aircraft by flying in Tejas in Aero India 2023.

Made in India Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas is fast becoming the first choice of many countries. After Malaysia, Argentina, Australia, Egypt, America, Indonesia and Philippines have shown interest in buying Tejas. Malaysia has decided to buy the Tejas Blitz-1A for its fighter jet program against the Chinese JF-17. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has also responded to the RFI to the Royal Malaysian Air Force. After this, HAL may soon get the first export order for Tejas.