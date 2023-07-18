arjun who was helpful to cricketer rinku singh used to make fakira cricket club win by hitting sixes rjl

Cricketer Rinku Singh: Rinku Singh is on the heights of cricket today, but there was a time when Rinku had neither a cricket kit nor a sports dress to play. But he had the knack of playing cricket. One day Rinku Singh reached Arjun Fakira. Arjun Fakira runs the Jadaun Riders Club. In which good cricketers are fed. Arjun Fakira represents his cricket club in the district level cricket tournament. Arjun Fakira had asked some children from Modern Public School to play cricket. Rinku Singh used to study in this school. Modern Public School sent Rinku Singh to Arjun Fakira. At that time Arjun did not know Fakira Rinku Singh. Arjun Fakira tells that Rinku Singh had come wearing slippers. There was no sports dress. Neither was the sport kit. Then Rinku had said that I am very poor. It will be great if you see my game once. On this matter the coach of Jadon Riders Club gave a chance. Listen to Arjun Fakira’s further story….