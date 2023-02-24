February 24, 2023, 16:22 – BLiTZ – News

For 12 months of a special operation in Ukraine, Russia annexed four large regions to its territory, destroyed the enemy fleet and aviation personnel, completing demilitarization tasks. He stated this in an interview with the publication “Moscow speaking”.

According to retired colonel Anatoly Matveychuk, the strategic initiative has completely gone over to the side of the Russian Federation, which is now fighting NATO forces.

Matveychuk said that by February 24, 2022, the Ukrainian army had about 310 thousand personnel, had a fleet, industry and about 800 tanks. However, as a result of hostilities, losses ranged from 150,000 to 300,000 people. Russia destroyed more than 3.5 thousand tanks, completely destroyed the fleet and aviation personnel.

Matveychuk came to the conclusion that the army of the Zelensky regime was destroyed in the initial period of the special operation. Those who are now on the front lines represent the army created by NATO.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.