February 14, 2023, 09:57 – BLiTZ – News Military analyst Mikhail Onufrienko said that Russian troops showed success by liberating the settlement of Krasnaya Gora in the Donbass. According to him, the battles in the special operation zone are still of a positional nature, and the enemy is clearly demonstrating uncertainty in his capabilities. About it informs “360”.

“The enemy does not believe that he will be able to hold his positions, so he blew up the bridge on the highway to Konstantinovka, which runs through the Seversky Donets-Donbass canal. According to information from Kyiv, about 5,000 junta warriors are now fighting in Artyomovsk,” the expert shared.

He added that northeast of Kupyansk, Russian troops continue to clear the territories along the Oskol along the left bank from Dvurechnaya to Sinkovka, and east of Kupyansk, battles for Ivanovka and Kislovka continue. It is reported that to the South-East there are battles on the line Makeevka – Balka Zhuravka – Terny – Yampolovka – Torskoye and south of Dibrova.

In addition, a powerful fortified area is being created along the line Slavyansk – Kramatorsk – Druzhkovka – Konstantinovka – Toretsk. To the south, the battles for Avdiivka continue.

It is noted that in Marinka fighting continues along Druzhby Avenue and to the west of it, in some places and on the Avenue itself.

Onufriyenko specified that near Ugledar the battles were taking place along the highway that cuts the city into two parts. “Ours are located in the southeast, where low-rise summer cottages predominate, and the enemy occupies high-rise buildings,” the military analyst concluded.

Earlier, military correspondent Alexander Kots said that the RF Armed Forces are one step away from the operational encirclement of Bakhmut. Read more in the BLiTZ article.

