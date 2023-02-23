For the fourth time on February 23, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) fired at Donetsk from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). This was reported by the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) in the Telegram channel.

At various times, Ukrainian militants launched strikes from the MLRS on the Voroshilovsky, Petrovsky, Budenovsky and Proletarsky districts.

On the same day, it became known that an ambulance brigade came under fire from the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk. According to the latest reports, three people were killed and another was injured.

Also on Thursday, it was reported that a woman was killed as a result of the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donetsk.

In addition, at least eight employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the republic were injured.

Earlier on February 23, Izvestia reported that the central region of Donetsk on the holiday of Defender of the Fatherland Day was under fire from Ukrainian nationalists. In the morning, the air defense system (air defense) worked eight times over the city.

The day before, Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the acting head of the DPR, said that on the night of February 22, the DPR was subjected to unprecedented shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Air defense worked not only in Donetsk, but also in many other cities, including Debaltseve and Mariupol, he pointed out.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

