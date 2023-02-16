February 16, 2023, 21:22 – BLiTZ – News On February 12, near Artyomovsk (Bakhmut), Ukrainian militants from the 53rd mechanized brigade mistakenly destroyed two Pbv-501 infantry fighting vehicles, in which there were at least 15 wounded servicemen of the 4th operational brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine. This writes “Military Chronicle”.

The wounded soldiers were supposed to be delivered to the doctors in the area of ​​the village of Belaya Gora. In the process of moving along one route, the BMPs came under fire from Russian artillery and had to turn onto the road in the “gray zone” near the front line.

Communication with the machines has been lost. Near the village of Stupochki, the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine mistook an infantry fighting vehicle for a breakthrough of a group of saboteurs of the RF Armed Forces and opened heavy artillery fire on them. It is preliminary reported that all the wounded in the armored vehicles died. The fate of the BMP crews is currently unknown.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.

