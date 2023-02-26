February 26, 2023, 03:19 – BLiTZ – News Western countries continue to raise the stakes as part of the confrontation in Ukraine. This information was shared by military commander Yevgeny Poddubny. His words are quoted by SM-News news agency.

According to him, Ukrainian troops now have new HIMARS multiple rocket launcher projectiles that can strike Mariupol.

Poddubny noted that the above-mentioned shells were used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, their range of destruction reaches 150 km. Official Kyiv and their Western patrons, who gave their sanction for this, hit not only those settlements that were already under shelling.

“I mean Donetsk, Khartsizsk, Ilovaisk. But the Armed Forces of Ukraine also hit, for example, Mariupol. In the city where the hostilities ended exactly on the day when the liberation of Mariupol was completed. Its restoration has begun, and now the enemy is finishing off this seaside city, ”said the author of documentaries and special reports.

Based on his statements, there is, of course, nothing positive in this, but such a development of events is not something unexpected.

As the speaker pointed out, it was clear to everyone that Ukraine would receive long-range missiles for the Himars MLRS. However, the question was when this would happen, as well as their use in the course of hostilities.

“So far, the Kiev regime is hitting almost all the usual objects. It is clear that the accuracy is growing … the intensity may increase depending on the number of shells that Kyiv received. Well, Mariupol is already getting it, ”concluded the war correspondent.

