The militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) carried out seven attacks on the territories of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) within 25 minutes. This was announced on Monday, February 13, at the representative office of the republic in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC).

So, at 21:15 Moscow time, the Ukrainian military fired four shells of 155 mm caliber at the settlements of Thin and Chervonogvardeysky district of Makeevka.

At 21:20, two more shells of the same caliber were fired in the direction of Orlovka and the Kievsky district of Donetsk. At 21:25, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired eight rounds in the direction of Avdiivka and Yasinovataya.

“21:35 – n.p. Kurakhovo – Donetsk city (Petrovsky district): three shells of 155 mm caliber were fired,” the JCCC said in a statement. Telegram channel.

Also at 21:35, seven 152-millimeter shells attacked the villages of Tonenkoye, Spartak and Yakolevka.

Later, at 21:40, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Avdiivka-Yasinovataya direction with three 155 mm shells.

There are no reports of casualties or damage at this time.

Earlier in the day, the Russian military reported that the Ukrainian military had begun using projectiles with dangerous submunitions near Vuhledar in the DPR. According to them, the correct shape of these projectiles at high speed causes a very serious damaging effect on impact.

A day earlier, on February 12, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled Makiivka with 155 mm NATO caliber shells. They also fired six 152 mm shells at Gorlovka.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

