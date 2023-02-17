On February 17, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) fired on the city of Rubizhne in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) with NATO 155 mm artillery. This was reported by the representative office of the republic in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC).

It is specified that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired one projectile at the city. It happened at 19:00 Moscow time.

Information about the victims and damage is being specified.

Earlier that day, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 119 rockets and shells towards the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the day. As a result, a civilian was injured.

The day before, on February 16, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired three rockets from the HIMARS MLRS in the direction of the city of Yenakiyevo in the DPR.

On February 15, the air defense system (air defense) went off twice in Donetsk. Explosions sounded in the Proletarsky and Leninsky districts of the city, private houses were damaged.

A resident of Donetsk told Izvestia about the consequences of the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the woman, when Ukrainian militants began to attack residential areas of the city, her family was still sleeping. She said that when she left the house, she saw fragments from the shells of the Armed Forces of Ukraine lying everywhere. The car that was parked in the garage received the most damage. No one was hurt in the nearby houses, the woman said.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

