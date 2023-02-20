The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) fired at the civilian infrastructure of a number of settlements on the left bank of the Kherson region. This was announced on February 20 by an Izvestia source in emergency services.

During February 19, Korsunka, Podlesnoe, Kardashinka, Cossack Camps, Naked Pier, Aleshki, Dnepryan and Peschanovka were fired upon. In total, 60 shells were fired from barrel artillery.

On the night of February 20, shelling continued. The settlements of Novaya Kakhovka, Kakhovka, Cairo, Gornostaevka, Rybachye, Krynki and Aleshki were affected. In total, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 49 shells from cannon artillery.

The scale of infrastructure destruction and civilian casualties are being specified.

In addition, on February 19, the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes in Kiev (JCCC) reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 40 rockets from the MLRS at the Kievsky and Voroshilovsky districts of Donetsk in two minutes.

Also on the night of February 19, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at Donetsk three times, firing a total of 11 shells from the direction of the Tonenkoye settlement. Shelling was carried out in the Kyiv and Kuibyshev regions.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

