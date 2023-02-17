HomeNewsArmed Forces of Ukraine...

Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the territory of the DPR 25 times a day

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired 119 missiles and shells towards the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) during the day. As a result, a civilian was injured. About it reported representation of the DPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) on Friday, February 17.

So, in the Donetsk direction, Ukrainian militants fired 18 times at the territory with 155 mm artillery. There was one shelling with 152 mm shells in the Gorlovka direction.

Also, four times the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired on the Yasinovatsky direction with artillery of 155 and 152 mm calibers. In addition, two attacks were recorded in the Enakievo direction from the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).

“Under enemy fire were areas of six settlements of the Republic: Gorlovka (Kalininsky district), Yenakiyevo, the capital of Donetsk (Kiev, Kuibyshevsky, Kirovsky, Petrovsky districts), Yakovlevka, Mineralnoye, Makeevka (Chervonogvardeysky district),” the JCCC noted.

As a result of the attacks, a woman was injured in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk.

13 housing constructions and two more civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in the Petrovsky and Kievsky districts of Donetsk, as well as in Yenakiyevo.

Earlier, on February 16, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired three rockets from the HIMARS MLRS in the direction of the city of Yenakiyevo in the DPR.

On February 15, the air defense system (air defense) went off twice in Donetsk. Explosions sounded in the Proletarsky and Leninsky districts of the city, private houses were damaged.

A resident of Donetsk told Izvestia about the consequences of the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the woman, when Ukrainian militants began to attack residential areas of the city, her family was still sleeping. She said that when she left the house, she saw fragments from the shells of the Armed Forces of Ukraine lying everywhere. The car that was parked in the garage received the most damage. No one was hurt in the nearby houses, the woman said.

On February 14, five civilians were injured as a result of shelling of the territories of the Donetsk People’s Republic by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Last week it was reported that about 2 thousand different objects were destroyed during the year by shelling by Ukrainian militants in Yasinovataya.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter.

