February 16, 2023, 01:21 – BLiTZ – News Military specialist Dmitry Drozdenko pointed out the fact that the militants of the Kyiv regime are not capable of carrying out an operation to seize Crimea. This is due to the fact that the RF Armed Forces conducted training based on the experience of the Northern Military District.

As part of his communication with the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station, he pointed out the fact that the Nazis would attempt to transfer the land corridor connecting the region with the rest of the Russian Federation under their own control, but would not be able to achieve this goal.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are capable of launching missile attacks aimed at Crimea. In order to protect settlements from strikes, the Russian Army should take the battles deep into enemy territories.

Recall that the members of the EP hope to approve a resolution within the framework of the next plenum, which will be dedicated to the fact that the confrontation is on Ukrainian territory. The document will contain a call for the formation of a special tribunal for Ukraine, an increase in sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation and the transfer of even more weapons to the militants.

The publication says that combat aircraft, helicopters and various types of missiles should be among the means of warfare sent to the Nazis. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.

