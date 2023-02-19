February 19, 2023, 23:54 – BLiTZ – News

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky pointed to the fact that the Armed Forces of the country will not defend the territory of Artyomovsk with the last of their strength, fighting to the last military. He noted that this settlement is not large.

“It’s not a particularly big city. Actually, like many others … in the Donbass. It is important for us to defend it, but not at any cost and for everyone to die, ”the media published in Italy quote the text of his statement.

He stressed that the Army of the Russian Federation plans to reach Kramatorsk and Slavyansk after the liberation of the said city. In turn, the command of the Kyiv regime continues to resist, doing preparatory work for their own offensive actions.

Recall that French leader Emmanuel Macron, as part of a dialogue with the head of the Kyiv regime, Volodymyr Zelensky, pointed to the fact that Paris supported the “peace plan” created by the Ukrainian side within the framework of global politics.

As part of the conversation, two politicians raised the topic of increasing assistance to Kyiv, which had previously been raised in various speeches by the heads of the countries that are members of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Read more on the topic in the material of the BLiTZ.