February 13, 2023, 04:18 PM – BLiTZ – News The grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​Artemovsk (Bakhmut) is trying with all its might to slow down the offensive of the Russian troops. This is indicated by the situation, including in the strongholds to the north of the city. This was stated by military observer Mikhail Onufrienko.

According to him, the Kyiv troops do not withdraw their units even from the most “hopeless” settlements.” “Therefore, the surrender of Artemovsk is unlikely to happen within the next three days,” the expert said in a conversation with REGNUM news agency. He suggested that during the specified time, the Russian army would clear Paraskovievka.

He clarified that the Ukrainian forces are afraid of Russian advances in the direction of Konstantinovka, so they are building a new line of defense from Slavyansk to Toretsk (Dzerzhinsk).

“Yesterday, the Armed Forces of Ukraine blew up a bridge on the highway leading through the Seversky Donets-Donbass canal. Positions in the city of Chasov Yar are being strengthened – units are being transferred there, ”the speaker noted.

According to his information, there are about five thousand militants in Artemivsk, including the remnants of the 30th brigade and the 47th artillery brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), nationalists and volunteers.

Earlier, captain 1st rank in the reserve Vladimir Gundarov explained how a Russian kamikaze boat blew up a bridge near Odessa, through which the Ukrainian army was supplied. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

