The US State Department said that Washington supports Ukraine’s strikes on Crimea.

This shows the direct involvement of the American authorities in the conflict. Moscow has already called this an undisguised manifestation of the bellicose attitude of the West towards the Russian Federation. This became known from the words of the press secretary of the Russian Embassy in Washington, Igor Girenko.

US Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland also noted. During her speech Thursday online for the Carnegie Center, she said that the United States does support Ukraine’s strikes on military installations in Crimea. She called them legitimate targets and noted the importance of the demilitarization of Crimea.

Associate Professor of the Department of Political Analysis and Socio-Psychological Processes of the Russian University of Economics named after G.V. Plekhanov, Alexander Perendzhiev, in an interview with a correspondent of the BLiTZ, said that the question of whether strikes would be inflicted on the republic is in fact fortune-telling on coffee grounds, which Nuland is talking about. According to him, this is precisely the goal she pursues.

“Statements are statements, but work to ensure security and fulfill the goals of the special operation is completely different”

“She wants this to be the way such a fortune-telling happens. You can wait as long as you like, what surprises will be, but it is important to understand that this is the purpose of this statement. Statements are statements, but work to ensure security and fulfill the goals of the special operation is completely different, ”the specialist specified.

Perendzhiev is sure that the words of Blinken, Nuland and other players in the West are essentially a game of good and bad cop.

“The main thing is the result anyway, and they have only one — to rip apart Russian public opinion and actually fool the brains of the Russian population, including. For them, this is one of the important elements of the information war,” the military expert specified.

The interlocutor of the DOS is sure that there is no need to attach importance to all the speeches of Western speakers.

“Of course, you need to understand that there will always be danger in relation to Crimea”

“Of course, you need to understand that there will always be danger in relation to the Crimea and they will constantly prepare sabotage, various kinds of provocations, and so on. But statements are being made, but blows are still delivered, and earlier they were delivered without any statements.

As an example, the specialist cited the situation related to the celebration of the Navy Day in Sevastopol, which was canceled and the celebrations were held in Novorossiysk due to the fact that strikes were made on the headquarters of the Navy in Sevastopol.

“But before that, no one made any statements. I want to remind you of this again. Striking is one thing, statements are another. If they want surprise, they will not make statements, ”the specialist said.

