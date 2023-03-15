Armenian Defense Minister Papikyan denied media rumors about resignation

March 15 - BLiTZ. The head of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Suren Papikyan commented on the rumors about the resignation that appeared in the media. His words convey <a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230315/otstavka-1858047432.html">RIA News</a>.

To recall, earlier, the Armenian edition of Hraparak reported on the upcoming resignation of Papikyan. The author of the material claimed that this issue had long been resolved, and the authorities were already looking for a new defense minister.

The head of the military department of Armenia decided to personally refute these rumors, noting that he will continue to work in his post.

“I am not going to leave half-hearted the reforms I started, I am not going to resign. I will continue the initiated reforms,” Papikyan stressed.

