An armored group of Russian paratroopers, paired with mortar crews, supported by assault units, captured a stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in one of the directions in the zone of a special military operation. On February 23, the Ministry of Defense showed how this happened.

A reconnaissance group of paratroopers using a drone discovered a platoon stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the forest. To capture and destroy it, an airborne assault unit was sent with the support of an armored group on BMD-2K-AU airborne combat vehicles paired with mortar crews of paratrooper artillerymen, the department explained.

“The commander was given the task of advancing to the indicated line and destroying the enemy. Within five minutes, the personnel arrived, prepared the vehicles, which had already been charged, serviced and ready for work in advance. From time to time we come across, and we destroy – foreign weapons, various combat vehicles, more and more small arms, various foreign-made grenade launchers. We are confidently pushing the enemy back, we are ready to carry out the tasks, the support is complete, there is enough of everything, ”said Ilya, commander of the armored group of Russian paratroopers.

He also noted the supply of modern weapons, which greatly simplifies combat work.

The crews of military vehicles, having made a march on standard equipment, approached the enemy and opened heavy fire on him. Warriors of the “winged infantry”, with fire support from mortar crews of artillery paratroopers, captured the enemy’s defensive positions, destroying a large number of personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and capturing captured weapons.

“We get a task: a target, coordinates. We calculate all this, the calculation is advanced to a point. There the gunner begins to aim. After confirmation from the command, we begin work, ”explained Kirill, the commander of the mortar platoon.

According to him, no one can be more important than another in this matter – only joint work, at each stage of which it is necessary to apply maximum skill and dedication.

After completing the task, the armored group promptly retreated to a safe area, and the crews of the 82-millimeter mortars “Tray” changed their firing positions.

On February 20, a team of heavy flamethrower systems Solntsepek of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed a stronghold of Ukrainian militants in the LPR. The fighters noted that they had to be extremely precise in their work, since positions of Russian paratroopers were located near the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.