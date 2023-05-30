Arms license will be canceled for those who fire harshly, government becomes strict on increasing incidents, calls for report from districts

Patna. Harsh firing on wedding ceremonies or other occasions will now be costly. After the increasing incidents of Harsh firing and death due to it, the government has decided to act strictly on it. It will be recommended to cancel the license of such arms holders, who will be found firing happily in any function. The Police Headquarters has issued special instructions to the SPs of all the districts regarding Harsh firing. Along with this, information has also been sought from the District Police Captain as to what action was taken against those who used weapons unnecessarily.

Harsh firing cases on the rise

Bihar has been witnessing a steady increase in the incidents of Harsh firing in the recent past. Many people have also died during Harsh firing. In such a situation, the Police Headquarters has called for a detailed report related to Harsh firing from all the districts. In this, a report has been sought from the districts that how many incidents of harsh firing were registered in the last one year. What action was taken against these incidents. How many culprits have been arrested and punished. How many recommendations were made to cancel the arms license in the district. A report has also been sought on all these points. It is being said that now a decision will be taken on these recommendations from the headquarters level. Its detailed database will also be prepared.

Police will collect evidence on the spot

A clear instruction has been given by the government to all the districts that as soon as the incident of harsh firing comes to the fore, the police force should be sent to the spot immediately from the police station level. The police team should go there and seize the video of the incident as evidence. Apart from this, statements of eyewitnesses should be taken. Even if no one is harmed in Harsh firing, even then a case should be registered considering it as a crime. An FIR should be registered against the death under the section of murder.