Army Chief General Manoj Pandey visits LoC to review operational preparedness

Jammu, 15 July (HS). Army Chief General Manoj Pandey, who is on a tour of Jammu and Kashmir, visited the Line of Control on Saturday to review the operational preparedness. During this, the Army Chief directed to further strengthen the anti-infiltration grid to maintain vigil along the Line of Control.

Meanwhile, Northern Command chief Upendra Dwivedi briefed the army chief in detail about the situation along the Line of Control and the International Border. Gen Pandey interacted with the troops posted in the forward areas of the Line of Control and lauded them for their constant vigilance and high morale. The Army Chief also exhorted them to continue working with the same zeal and enthusiasm.

It is noteworthy that Army Chief General Manoj Pandey had met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan on Friday. Various security issues were discussed extensively between the Army Chief and the Lt Governor.