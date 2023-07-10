Army conducts rescue operation amid heavy rains, 910 students rescued in Punjab and Haryana

Indian Army Conducts Rescue Operation: It rained heavily in many parts of Punjab and Haryana today for the third consecutive day. Due to heavy rains, there was flood in many places. In view of the flood situation, the officials along with the army conducted rescue operations in Punjab and Haryana. A large number of people were evacuated to safer places during the rescue operation. Let us tell you that in view of the current situation, the Punjab government has given instructions to keep all the schools closed till 13th July.

910 students and 50 others rescued from private university

The Army rescued 910 students and 50 others from a private university in Punjab amid heavy rains and flood situation. This information was given in a statement. In Punjab and Haryana, the civil administration had sought help from the army for the rescue operation. After this, the army sent flood relief units of its Western Command to assist the administration in the flood-affected areas of both the states. The statement said that flood relief reconnaissance teams have been sent to the affected areas of Rupnagar, Mohali (Punjab) and Panchkula (Haryana).

The statement further said that, after assessing the ground situation, rescue and relief teams reached the affected areas. Rescue teams along with Army Engineer troops worked through the whole night (Sunday-Monday midnight) to rescue the trapped people. The statement said that 910 students of Chitkara University in Punjab and 50 other citizens were evacuated to safer places. 44 people, including women and children, have been evacuated from the affected areas in Araji Sabran village of Ferozepur district. (with language input)