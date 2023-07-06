Army jawan burnt alive wife and newborn in Muzaffarpur, married ten years ago

Muzaffarpur. An army soldier burnt alive his wife and suckling child on Thursday. After burning the wife and child alive, the accused jawan has fled from the spot. The badly burnt mother-son were rushed to the hospital in a hurry. There the wife and child died during treatment. The local people informed the police of Ahiyapur police station about the incident. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot. The deceased has been identified as Sonal Priya. Police is conducting raids to arrest the accused husband.

allegation of extramarital affairs

Relatives say that Sonal was married to Himanshu 10 years ago. He has two children. One was an 8 year old daughter and the other was a two month old son. Meanwhile, for the last two years, Sonal’s husband is having an affair with a female bank worker living in Sitapatti of the city. He wants to marry her. Her brother Prakash Kunj, who lives in Sonal’s locality, told that my brother-in-law is in the army and has just come on leave. Suddenly Sonal’s daughter reached her house. She was scared. He informed Prakash about the incident. After that Prakash reached the spot and saw that husband, mother-in-law and a girl were at home. Sonal is injured. The child was also injured. Both were taken to the hospital where both died during treatment.

There used to be a quarrel between husband and wife

SKMCH OP in-charge Vijay Prasad told that a girl named Sonal Priya was killed by her husband, mother-in-law and a girl named Shivani by setting her on fire with petrol or kerosene. According to Sonal’s family members, Sonal’s husband Himanshu has an illegal relationship with Shivani. Because of Shivani, there used to be frequent fights between both the husband and wife. Sonal’s father had also complained about this to Sonal’s father-in-law, but it had no effect. Sonal’s husband had also got divorce papers made, but Sonal was not giving divorce due to having two children.