Army land purchase and sale case: ED filed reply, applicant took time

Jharkhand High Court’s Justice Gautam Kumar Chaudhary’s court heard a petition challenging the arrest of former Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Chhavi Ranjan in connection with the sale and purchase of 4.55 acres of land occupied by the Army at Bariatu Road. During this, a request was made on behalf of the applicant to give time to file the reply on the affidavit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was accepted by the court.

The next hearing of the case will be on July 17. Earlier, on behalf of ED, senior advocate Anil Kumar told that the affidavit has been filed. On this, it was told on behalf of the applicant that he has no involvement in this matter. Arresting him by ED is not right. It may be noted that Chhavi Ranjan was arrested by the ED on May 4.

Defense counsel asked questions from ED’s witness Vinod:

In the money laundering case related to illegal mining, a hearing was held in the court of Special Judge of ED on Wednesday. During the hearing, ED’s witness Vinod Jaiswal was questioned by the defense counsel Pankaj Mishra and other accused, to which Vinod Jaiswal replied. Vinod Jaiswal’s cross-examination will continue on Thursday as well.

Hearing on Afsar Ali’s bail plea on 19th



The hearing on the bail plea of ​​Afsar Ali, accused in the land scam related to the sale and purchase of land with the help of fake documents, including the land occupied by the army, will be heard in the special court of EDI on July 19. Advocates Shambhu Aggarwal and Akshay Sharma will present on behalf of Afsar Ali. Whereas, Special Public Prosecutor Shiv Kumar Kaka will argue on behalf of ED. Earlier, on July 11, Afsar Ali had filed a bail application in the court of special ED judge Dinesh Rai. After hearing the matter, the court has fixed the date of July 19.