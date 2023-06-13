Army land scam case: ED sent summons to Vishnu Agarwal, ordered to appear on June 21

ED summons to Vishnu Agrawal: The Enforcement Directorate is in action mode in the army land scam case. So far ED has arrested many people in this case. While taking action by ED, along with some officers, many businessmen have also been arrested. However, the ED is still engaged to get to the bottom of the matter. In this sequence, ED has issued summons to Ranchi’s famous businessman Vishnu Agarwal.

Inquiry was not done on May 8 due to ill health

Let us inform that businessman Vishnu Aggarwal has been summoned by the ED to appear on June 21. It should be informed that even before this, ED had issued summons to Vishnu Agarwal and called him to ED office on 8th May. However, he could not be questioned for a long time that day. Vishnu Agarwal reached the ED office but he left without answering any questions citing his ill health. It should be known that in the land scam case, the ED has sent many people including former DC Chhavi Ranjan of Ranchi behind bars.

ED finds big evidence against Vishnu Agarwal, forgery in purchase of Cheshire Home Road land

Vishnu Agarwal’s involvement in the scam

According to the information received, Vishnu Agarwal bought one acre of land in Cheshire Home Road after forgery and manipulation in the documents of Bargain and Kolkata Registration Office. In the sale deed related to the sale of army land, it has been mentioned that Jagat Bandhu Tea State bought the land for seven crores. But Pradeep Bagchi has been paid only Rs 25 lakh. The claim for payment of the remaining amount has been found to be bogus. In the investigation of the land misappropriation case, the Enforcement Directorate had found evidence related to it.